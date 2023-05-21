GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash early Sunday morning after hitting a tree, according to police.

The crash happened at about 1 a.m. at the intersection of Hopewell Road and Matson Hill Road. The driver was the only person in the vehicle. Their name has not yet been publicly announced.

Police said that the vehicle was driving south on Hopewell Road when the driver didn’t stop at a stop sign, drove across the intersection at Matson Hill Road and into a wooded area.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at (860) 633-8301.