MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The driver of a stolen pickup truck intentionally rammed into a Honda dealership Tuesday morning in Manchester to steal motorcycles and generators, according to authorities.

Police responded to Manchester Honda on Adams Street around 4:45 a.m.

Once the suspects were inside, they allegedly stole motorcycles and generators, loaded them into another truck, and took off.

The pickup truck that hit the building was reported stolen out of Newington, police said.