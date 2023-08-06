WEST SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Ready to show off your ride?

Drivers geared up on Sunday in West Simsbury in preparation for the Dream Ride Experience, a full weekend of cars and fun that helps a good cause.

“A lot of these car owners open the doors of their cars,” said Jenn McCulloch, with the Hometown Foundation. “They let our dream riders, who are individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, get in the cars and they do a dream cruise — which is the highlight of the weekend for so many of our dream riders.”

Hundreds of vehicles were on display at Hoffman West, including one-of-a-kind cars.

The full weekend is scheduled for Aug. 25 through Aug. 27 at the Farmington Polo Club. The event benefits the Hometown Foundation, which is a nonprofit that raises funds for dozens of local charities.

“And what a better event to get everyone together for a great cause, and, you know, we’re proud to be here,” said Zach Hoffman, the sales director of Hoffman West.