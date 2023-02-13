SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Hampton woman is accused of driving the wrong way on Route 5 in South Windsor while drunk.

Just after midnight Sunday, South Windsor police pulled over 54-year-old Annellie M. Reed for driving north in the southbound lanes of Route 5.

Police said Reed consented to a field sobriety test, which she allegedly failed.

She was taken into custody, processed, and released on a $1,000 non-surety bond.

Reed is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Feb. 27.