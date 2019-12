GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crashed into a restaurant on Hopewell Road early Saturday morning.

The driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The driver slammed through the side of Two Hopewell Restaurant in Glastonbury destroying the restaurant. Police said it will need major repairs.

According to police, no one was injured and the driver was arrested for DUI. The restaurant was not open at the time of the crash.