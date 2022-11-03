HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A week before Election Day, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is making a final push for early voting to be approved.

“Early voting is about making it easier for everybody that casts their vote,” Bronin said. “It’s about making sure that everybody has an opportunity to make their voice heard. It is good for our democracy, and it’s about time that we make that change here in Connecticut.”

Voters will be making other decisions on the city’s charter, including giving the city council more time to review the city budget, providing more time for public comment and holding board of education elections to the same time as mayoral elections.