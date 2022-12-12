EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A packed house at a special meeting in East Granby Monday night after a student was found with two handguns at Carl Allgrove Elementary school on Friday.

It happened in the lunchroom around 11:30 a.m. East Granby’s superintendent said the student was escorted to the nurse’s office and the resident trooper was notified and on the scene within minutes.

Man arrested after child brings two guns to school in East Granby: Police

The guns were confiscated and the student was questioned by the principal in a locked classroom, that was later searched.

Students returned to that classroom and were sent home on an early dismissal schedule that was already planned for that day.

The owner of the guns, 32-year-old Kenneth Pariaug, was arrested. His relationship with the child is unclear – and the investigation is ongoing.

Monday night, parents demanded answers from school leaders and state police as to why they were not notified until hours after the guns were found.

They also had concerns about the protocol that was followed – and safety while the suspect is out on bond.

The superintendent said that there was no lockdown because the threat was contained. She said there were no red flags – and that police presence will continue through the end of the week.

State police said they plan to bring in another school resource officer at the beginning of the new year and that they’re trying to hire more.