EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two hundred runners took to the streets Sunday to honor an East Hartford officer who died in the line of duty more than two decades ago.

Officer Brian Aselton was 26 years old when he was killed in January 1999 while responding to a home invasion call. He saved the tenant’s life, but was shot and killed while fighting with a suspect.

The Officer Brian A. Aselton Memorial Snow Dash 5K has been held every year since.

“It feels great that after all this time, everybody is coming out for the race, and it’s a great tribute to Brian,” John Aselton, Brian’s brother, said.

The race raised money for the East Hartford Police Department’s child safety and crime prevention program, along with a scholarship in Brian Aselton’s name.

“It’s comforting to know that after all these years, people still appreciate his sacrifice,” John Aselton said.