EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The East Hartford Health Department has advised residents of increased mosquito activity given recent weather conditions.

“Our current warm temperatures, high humidity, and heavy rains are ideal conditions for mosquito breeding sites and activity,” said Director of Health Laurence Burnsed. “In addition to observations of higher mosquito activity impacting several areas of town, we have received reports of mosquito population concerns from several residents this week.”

Towns near wetlands or river flood waters are particularly susceptible to higher mosquito risk.

East Hartford employs a mosquito service that regularly assesses mosquito activity and applies larvicide and insecticide to potential breeding sites. However, recent flooding has prevented insecticide treatment in most areas.

The Health Department is asking residents to remove standing water from their property if possible since standing water provides ideal breeding conditions from mosquitoes.

Residents are also encouraged to apply insect repellent to protect themselves.

Common mosquito breeding areas around the home can include clogged gutters, tarps, tires, rain barrels, children’s toys, lawn ornaments and flower pots.