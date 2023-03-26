EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — You could say this was right up their alley.

Bowlers got to show off their skills Sunday in East Hartford at a bowl-a-thon fundraiser to benefit Marc Inc., a non-profit that provides opportunities for people who have a developmental or intellectual disabilities.

About 140 bowlers laced up their shoes at the event, which happened for the first time in three years.

“They were ecstatic, people were excited,” said Kevin Zingler, the president of Marc Inc. of Manchester. “We got a lot of support from the community coming forward because people are looking for activities to do and fundraisers to support. This was a great opportunity for people to do it.