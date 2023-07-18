EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A site that once housed the Showcase Cinemas in East Hartford, is now being turned into a new development project.

The Silver Lane lot which has sat empty for 17 years used to be the place to be for generations of moviegoers.

“I was one of those kids who went to the movie theater here on a regular basis because I grew up down the street,” State Rep. Jason Rojas (D- 9th) said.

But in 2006 the Showcase Cinemas in East Hartford shut down. That was just months after Ashwin Naran opened Kay’s Wine & Spirits in the shopping plaza right next door.

“Definitely. It took away a lot of business for us,” said Ashwin Naran, of Kay’s Wine & Spirits.

The site has long been vacant and when the Showcase Cinemas was here it was sort of a landmark along Interstate 84 East. Soon there could be a much different development along the highway which may grab people’s attention.

Naran said more than anyone she wants to see the former Showcase Cinemas site redeveloped into Concourse Plaza which will include about 400 new apartments and possibly more customers for him.

East Hartford Mayor Michael P. Walsh said a lot is happening.

“You start to see with all these projects the mosaic we’re constructing new jobs, new housing, new development on the horizon,” Walsh said.

Founders Plaza, along the Connecticut River, will add hundreds of luxury apartments to the market and Church Corners Inn on Main Street will be demolished and rebuilt as will the Silver Lane Plaza which is now owned by the town.

There will also be a 2.5 million square foot warehouse for Lowe’s and Wayfair which will create at least 1,000 new jobs.

“We’re never gonna get this state growing again unless there’s a place for workers to live,” Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) said.

Still, the developer says the apartments will rent for less than comparable units in surrounding suburbs.

‘’This is an all-market rate project,” said Brian Zelman of Zelman Real Estate, which is a partner on the project.

The commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Housing Seila Mosquera-Bruno said adding new units like this to the housing stock could eventually bring rents down.

“As we keep improving and building more that is gonna kind of decompress those rents.”

Mosquera-Bruno said adding new units like these to the housing stock could eventually bring down rents.

The $100-million project is expected to break ground by Sept. 30 and take between 18 to 24 months to complete.