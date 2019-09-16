East Hartford celebrates annual ‘Wishes on Wheels’ Make-A-Wish event

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A convoy of nearly 700 trucks gathered at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Sunday to raise money for Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

The group makes wishes- and dreams come true for children who are critically ill. The event is called Wishes on Wheels, in which trucks carry Make-A-Wish children and their families for a day full of fun.

“This was an idea that was established 19-years-ago. A bunch of friends just got together. We started out with 71 trucks and now we’re up to nearly 700 trucks,” says Kristin Garrison, Wishes on Wheels.

This annual Wishes on Wheels convoy has raised $1.6 million for Make-A-Wish Connecticut. That money was then used to grant the wishes of sick children.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.