EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A free event brought out families on Sunday to an East Hartford bingo hall to spur donations for a food pantry.

The holiday breakfast, held at Santa’s Village at the St. Mary’s Bingo Hall, encouraged people to bring food donations to support families in need.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it seeing the kids come through,” said Richard Bollash, who organized the event. “It’s really worth it.”

The food drive runs through the end of the year.