EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police responded to a fatal tractor-trailer crash that closed I-84 East in East Hartford on Wednesday.

Just after 9 a.m., police said a tractor-trailer was parked on the highway’s right shoulder, east of the Exit 56 on-ramp. A second vehicle, a Nissan Altima, was traveling in the left lane on the same stretch of highway.

For an unknown reason, the Nissan’s driver lost control of the car and veered into the right lane and then the right shoulder. The Nissan struck the tractor-trailer and collided with the metal beam guardrail adjacent to the right shoulder.

The car finally stopped directly behind the tractor-trailer on the shoulder.

Police stated that the tractor-trailer’s driver made no complaints of any pain or injuries from the collision and refused medical treatment. The Nissan’s driver, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers identified the driver as 32-year-old Nicole Gabelman from Middlebury.

This case remains under investigation, police stated. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at (860) 534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

Also, if you have a vehicle equipped with a dashcam and were driving in the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to contact Trooper Dean.