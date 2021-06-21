East Hartford farmers’ market to reopen in July

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Town of East Hartford’s annual farmers’ market will begin Friday, July 9. Area farmers will be offering Connecticut-grown fresh fruits and vegetables every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Raymond Memorial Library at 840 Main St.

“The farmers’ market is a valuable asset to our community and it is a great way to get locally-grown produce, while supporting Connecticut farms and agriculture,” said Mayor Marcia Leclerc.

Under Connecticut farm fresh regulations, the East Hartford farmers’ market is only allowed to sell Connecticut-grown fresh fruits and vegetables. The farmers’ market provides a benefit for both farmers and residents. Participating farmers can sell their fresh fruits and vegetables while marketing their farm to members of the community and residents benefit from a variety of fresh produce at a reasonable price while supporting local agriculture.

The East Hartford Farmers’ Market is affiliated with the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Farmers’ Market Coupon Program. WIC clients interested in obtaining farmers’ market coupons can contact the WIC department at (860) 528-1458 extension 1.

The Farmers’ Market is sponsored by East Hartford Health Department and East Hartford Public Library. Each week, a variety of organizations will be present at the market to offer health and educational services for residents of all ages. The library will run outdoor programs on selected Fridays.

The farmers’ market will run through Oct. 29. To view the weekly schedule of services and programs, visit the library’s events calendar or call the library at (860) 290-4330.