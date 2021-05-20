East Hartford fire crews respond to apartment blaze on Main Street

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people were rescued from an apartment building after a fire ripped through the first-floor apartment on Main Street Thursday.

Firefighters responded to 235 Main Street apartment B where the fire happened. Crews are still on the scene including the state fire marshall.

Officials say the fire broke out on the first floor apartment after 4 pm. Two victims were pulled from the building.

One is being taken to Bridgeport’s burn unit. Several others were taken to local area hospitals for smoke inhalation. The fire chief says when he arrived on the scene, the apartment was engulfed in flames.

The fire chief also says they’re trying to figure sour what caused the fire and why it tore through the apartment as fast as it did.

