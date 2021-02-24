East Hartford firefighters battle apartment bedroom blaze on Burnside Ave.

(WTNH) — East Hartford firefighters put out a blaze at an apartment building early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 500 block of Burnside Ave. after 3:30 a.m. on a report of smoke in the building of the apartment. The fire alarm went off and residents were evacuated from the building.

The fire was contained to the bedroom of a third-floor apartment unit. The resident of that unit got out okay but was seen by medical officials on scene just in case. That resident was displaced due to the fire and smoke damage in the apartment unit.

There are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.