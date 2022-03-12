EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was found shot in his car in East Hartford Saturday morning and later succumbed to his injuries, police report.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m., East Hartford police responded to a report of shots fired on Chapel Street. When they arrived, they found a vehicle with an unresponsive man who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Although police conducted life-saving measures on the scene, the man later died in the hospital.

Responding officers also found a second female victim on the scene. She had been reportedly shot in the arm and is now recovering in the hospital.

Police have yet to release any information about the victim’s identity or any potential suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.