EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect in an East Hartford homicide was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge out of New Jersey.

East Hartford police said Kieran K. Walker, 39, was captured Wednesday night trying to flee from an apartment complex in East Hartford.

Walker is a suspect in the July 23 shooting death of Sean Arcari, 40, on Burnside Avenue, police said.

“He [Walker] is a suspect in our murder; however, our case is still pending, and he is currently being held on a fugitive from justice charge out of New Jersey.”

Walker is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court for the fugitive of justice charge.