East Hartford joins nationwide crime prevention event ‘National Night Out’ to strengthen community bonds

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of East Hartford will join communities nationwide for National Night Out, a crime prevention event taking place on Tuesday, August 6th.

East Hartford residents will be able to join forces with over 38.5 million people in more than 16,500 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world.

The goals of the event are to bring awareness to crime and drug prevention, anti-crime efforts, and strengthen the community spirit between citizens and police.

The idea is to spend the evening outside with neighbors and police in a sort of “town-wide block party.” A bounce house, K-9 demonstrations, equipment presentations, a dunk tank, and food will be present at the event.

Adults and children alike are welcome to join America’s National Night Out from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the East Hartford Public Safety Complex on School Street.

“The National Night Out event is instrumental in bringing the community together under positive circumstances and fostering pride and appreciation of the wonderful town we live in,” said Mayor Marcia Leclerc.

For more information, click here.

