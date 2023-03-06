EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday marks a groundbreaking day for the new East Hartford Logistics Center.

The center is being built on the former Pratt and Whitney runways behind Rentschler Field. Pratt and Whitney hasn’t used its runways in years, so 300 acres of land had just been sitting stagnant.



National Development is the Boston-based company that bought the land from Pratt. On Monday, it’s set to break ground on two enormous buildings. Together, they will hold a combined 2.5 million square feet of space to be used as a logistics center. That’s a fancy warehouse, essentially.



There are still some mysteries about exactly who their tenants are going to be. The press release about the event simply called one a Fortune 300 company and the other a Fortune 50 company. So, these are big businesses.



Building the two warehouses is expected to create 400 construction jobs. Once the logistics center is up and running at the end of next summer, the developer said it will create 1,000 new jobs. They also said it will also bring in $4 million in new tax revenue.



The Lieutenant Governor, Senator Blumenthal, and Congressman Larson are all expected at the event.



And this is just phase one. National Development plans to build another 200,000 square-foot building for high tech or specialty manufacturing.