WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from East Hartford was arrested on Wednesday after he assaulted a Department of Transportation (DOT) worker in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford.

According to state police, the incident occurred just before 12 a.m. Tuesday night. The right lane was closed and two lanes were open to traffic. State troopers responded to the scene and learned that a DOT employee directed a driver to exit the active construction pattern.

Police said the driver stopped his car, got out, and allegedly assaulted the DOT worker before returning to his car and fleeing the scene. The DOT worker was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and has since been released.

A contracted highway worker followed the suspect in his car to his workplace where they were met by state police.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Luis Moreno Jr. of East Hartford. Moreno Jr. was taken into custody and charged with assault in the third degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

He posted a $1,000 cash surety bond and is due in court on August 29.

State police urged drivers to pay attention when traveling through construction zones, noting that road construction is common during this time of year.