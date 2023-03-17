HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 33-year-old East Hartford man has been found guilty of killing a 20-year-old in 2008, according to an announcement Friday from the Connecticut Department of Criminal Justice.

James Dexter Brown shot Kenny Sullivan, of Hartford, in June 2008 near the intersection of Main and Trumbull streets in Hartford. Sullivan later died at a hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Brown was arrested after the Hartford Police Department’s cold case team and federal authorities investigated the case. The groups learned that there had been an argument and physical fight between two street gangs during a concert at the XL Center. That fight continued outside the concern, which is when Brown shot Sullivan.

Brown was arrested for murder in December 2018. He will be sentenced on June 16 of this year.