EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 24-year-old East Hartford man will spend more than 11 years in federal prison after sexually trafficking a teenage girl in 2019, according to an announcement Thursday from the Connecticut States Attorney.

Joel Lindsay, who is also known as “Joey Guapo,” conspired with Joseph Pina to recruit a 16-year-old girl, take her to a hotel in East Windsor and then took photos of her to place on a website to advertise her for sexual services, according to the announcement. They then arranged appoints for people to have sex with her over the course of multiple days in October 2019.

On Oct. 17, she was paid $100, which she then gave to Lindsay, according to the announcement. The next day, Lindsay and Pina posted more ads for more appointments at a hotel in Windsor Locks. They continued over the next two days and made her have sex with “customers.”

The minor told police that the two men had sex with her knowing she was under the age of 18 and that they physically assaulted her, as well.

Lindsay, who is a citizen of Jamaica, was arrested in August 2020 and pleaded guilty this Oct. 15. He faces immigration proceedings at the end of his 135-month sentence.

Pina has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor. He was sentenced in March to 96 months in prison.