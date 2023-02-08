EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 33-year-old East Hartford man will face immigration proceedings when he completes a 22-year prison sentence for filming himself sexually assaulting a child, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Saeed Mustapha Moussa, who is a citizen of Ghana, was arrested in 2020 after East Hartford police received a tip that his cell phone had videos of him sexually assaulting a young child on it, according to Avery. A search warrant of his phone and Google Photos account found videos of the assaults, which happened between 2018 and 2020.

The child was under the age of 12, according to Avery.

He pleaded guilty to a federal count of production of child pornography in November. He has been charged at the state level, as well. That case is still pending.