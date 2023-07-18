ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Hartford man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2008 cold case murder of 20-year-old Kenny Sullivan in Hartford, according to authorities.

Chief State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin announced James Dexter Brown, 33, was found guilty of murder in the deadly shooting of Sullivan in Hartford.

On June 16, 2008, Hartford police responded to a report of a shooting around Main and Trumbull streets. Upon arriving at the location, officers found a man later identified as Sullivan suffering from a gunshot wound.

Sullivan was quickly transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators learned there had been verbal and physical altercations between two street gangs during a concert inside the XL Center. Police said there was also a large fight outside the XL Center after the concert ended.

Witnesses told police that Brown fatally shot the victim.

On Dec., 14, 2018, Brown was arrested and charged with the victim’s death.

“The resolution of this case is the result of countless hours of hard work by dedicated investigators and prosecutors who never give up their search for justice for the victims of unimaginable crimes,” Griffin said. “The Cold Case Unit remains committed to these cases and will continue to work hard so the perpetrators of these crimes are held accountable and their families are provided some measure of peace.”

