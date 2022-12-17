EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It seems that the Grinch has visited East Hartford.

Every year, Rick Bollash of East Hartford puts up a Christmas display on Oak Street. While it’s free to come by and see the display, Bollash asks for non-perishable food items or monetary donations to benefit the East Hartford Food Bank.

According to Mayor Mike Walsh, someone took on the role of the Grinch and when they visited the display and stole the box of donations.

“Can you help us save Christmas?” Mayor Walsh asked in a Facebook post.

Non-perishable food items or monetary donations can be dropped-off at 200 Oak St. by Tuesday, December 20. Mr. and Mrs. Claus hope to keep their plans of transporting food and donations to the food bank that day to benefit those in need.