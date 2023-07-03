EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh will not run for another term, his office confirmed to News 8 on Monday.

Walsh, who was elected in 2021, will finish out his current term. He was previously the town’s finance director.

In a letter announcing the decision, Walsh said that “the densification of Founders Plaza with Port Eastside is the Town’s top 2024 priority,” and that the “extremely complex” development needs a “champion.”

“As I carefully deliberated on this issue, it became apparent to me that I would be unable to do the job as Mayor and attend to the work of densifying Founder’s Plaza, so I had to choose one,” he wrote.

Instead of running for another chance at mayor, he said that he would work closely with the town’s next leader on the plaza project.

“Therefore, after November 13, I will shift my focus as Mayor from the daily operations managing Town Hall to Port Eastside and the work involved to bring that worthwhile development to fruition for the benefit of the region,” he said. “Please understand this is not a newly created job, but a commitment I’m making. It has been my honor and privilege to serve the community I love with people who are committed to the Town’s future.”

Founders Plaza, located along the Connecticut River, is expected to include at least 300 luxury apartments.