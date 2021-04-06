East Hartford officer injured after suspect rams stolen car into cruiser; one in custody, two wanted

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Hartford Police Officer is injured after a suspect drove a stolen car into their cruiser late Tuesday night.

Police say they were investigating a stolen vehicle on Park Avenue when they came upon the suspect in the stolen vehicle. The suspect drove the stolen vehicle into the officer’s cruiser and took off.

The officer was injured in the crash; police have not released information on the extent of the officer’s injuries.

Police pursued the fleeing suspect. Officers lost the vehicle, but the suspect returned and rammed into another cruiser, totaling the car.

Police say the suspect may have attempted to steal the cruiser.

The suspect was apprehended by a police K9 and was taken to the hospital for treatment for a dog bite. The suspect is now in custody. Two more suspects are wanted.

