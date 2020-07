EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Outdoor pools are opening back up in East Hartford today.

It’s a great way to cool off on these hot summer days, especially for today’s weather. The parks and rec department says social distancing and sanitation measures will be in place.

The pools will only be open to people who live in East hartford. Kids will need to present a school ID and anyone over the age of 16 will need a driver’s license or state ID to get in.