Hartford PD issue Silver Alert for missing mother and daughter, father wanted for questioning

East Hartford Parks and Rec offering summer camp with a few changes

Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of East Hartford is making sure children can still have a fun traditional camp experience this summer, but with a few changes.

Camp staff with be wearing masks, conducting wellness checks and maintaining social distance. Campers will be put in groups of ten with spaces designated solely to their group.

But activities, games, crafts, and swimming will all still be part of the fun! The camp is open to children from East Hartford between the ages of 5 and 12 and registration begins Thursday.

