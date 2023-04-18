The East Hartford Police Department will be providing eligible town residents with steering wheel locks to help prevent car thefts.

According to police, East Hartford has seen an increase in the thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles. As part of a theft deterrence program, the East Haven Police Department has partnered with The Club Company, to provide town residents with car theft prevention devices.

East Hartford police said residents who own receive a Kia or Hyundai 2011-2022 vehicle will be eligible to receive a steering wheel lock called The Club.

The Club is a popular theft prevention device that attaches to a car steering wheel, making it almost impossible for thieves to drive away.

“Our hope is that by distributing these devices, we can help reduce car thefts in our community and provide peace of mind to car owners,” East Hartford Police Chief Scott Sansom said.

Town residents can visit the East Hartford Public Safety Complex to receive a car theft device. Residents will just need to show their proof of car ownership and a valid ID.

The East Hartford Police Department will hold a news conference on Friday at the public safety complex to answer any questions on the program.

For more information on the giveaway contact the East Hartford Police Department at 860-528-4401.