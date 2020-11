EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police are investigating an incident at a Taco Bell on Silver Lane Road Saturday evening.

Police said the incident was a dispute that turned into a physical assault outside a drive-thru. One adult male was injured.

The suspect drove away from the scene with broken windows. Police do not believe there is evidence of gunfire at this time.

No other information has been confirmed at this time.

