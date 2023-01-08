EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 72-year-old man who has dementia.

Robert Abrom left his home at about 1 p.m. Saturday to go for a walk and hasn’t been seen since, according to police. The family reported him missing later that day.

Officers have searched the area around his home at 380 Park Ave. with K-9s, which led them to Columbus Circle, but he hasn’t been found. They have also looked in the area around his last home, located on Oxford Drive.

He left his home without a phone or vehicle. He is described as a Black male who is five-feet, seven-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was wearing jeans, a light gray hooded sweatshirt and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.