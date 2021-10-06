East Hartford Police Department is one of the many departments taking part in Coffee with a Cop Day

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – East Hartford is just one of many police departments taking part in National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday.

The event is aimed at bringing officers closer to the communities they serve.

“The most important topic is just overall safety in the community and people want to now what they can do to keep their families safe and their loved ones safe, and what our role is in doing that,” said Officer Mike Caruso, East Hartford police.

An event is also being held at the State Police headquarters in Middletown. It will continue until “coffee runs out.”