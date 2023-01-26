A pedestrian was killed on Jan. 18, 2023, after being hit by a vehicle on Pitkin Street in East Hartford.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have located the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run, East Hartford police announced Thursday.

Officers found 70-year-old George Tetteh-Quarshie, of East Hartford, lying in the road at the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 18. He was taken to Hartford Hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.

Police had been looking for a silver Hyundai Elantra or Hyundai Sonata between the years 2011 and 2016 with damage to the front and driver’s side of the car.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or suspect should contact Lt. Daniel Caruso at (860) 291-7571.