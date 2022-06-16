EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The East Hartford Police Department is investigating a double homicide in the city on Thursday.

Police responded to a call for shots fired at 87 Graham Rd. around 12 a.m. Thursday morning, and at the scene, found two people shot. Both were transported to St. Francis Hospital where they were later pronounced dead, police said.

Both deaths are being investigating as a homicide, police said, and officers are looking to speak to at least one person, or more people, involved in the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police said the scene will likely be active between five to eight hours.

