EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at River East Power Equipment in East Hartford early Tuesday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., police responded to a burglar alarm at the store on Tolland Street.

Police said their investigation revealed forced entry via a back door and there was no one on the scene other than police.

The investigation so far indicates an unknown, possibly male suspect driving a black Jeep Cherokee, police said.

Five chainsaws are missing, according to police.

The store owner said the stolen equipment was worth several thousands of dollars. He said he has heard of other dealerships that have been hit as well.

“It’s already tough enough trying to run a business right now, obviously, you know we have supply chain issues, price increases, gas prices are incredibly high,” said Daniel LeBlanc, owner of River East Power Equipment. “Business owners already have a difficult time just trying to stay vigilant, it’s almost like we have to safeguard ourselves on top of running a business.”

If you have any information, call East Hartford police at (860) 528-4401.