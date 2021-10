EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a car vs. moped/scooter crash in the Silver Lane area Friday night.

Police said the crash happened in the area of 126 Silver Lane and the 5/15 on-ramp from that road.

The scooter operator, 17, was taken to the hospital, according to police.

The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

