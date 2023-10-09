EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was shot in the chest and arm Monday night in East Hartford, according to police.

Police responded to a shots fired report in the area of the WoodCliff Estates on Nutmeg Lane around 7:20 p.m.

Police said more than 35 rounds from at least two guns were fired. Multiple vehicles were hit with gunfire and one bullet went into an empty apartment. A gun and multiple shell cases were recovered from the scene.

The shooters had left before officers arrived.

The investigation remained active at the scene, as of about 11 p.m.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and is alert and talking.