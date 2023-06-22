A photograph of Zaire Paris who went missing from his East Hartford home Thursday afternoon. (SOURCE: East Hartford Police Department)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police are searching for a 5-year-old boy who went missing on Thursday afternoon, according to a post from the East Hartford Police Department’s Facebook page.

Zaire Paris went missing from his home on Green Lawn Street near Mayberry Village at 1:10 p.m, police said.

Police said Zaire is 3’11’ and weighs 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and grey sports pajamas. Zaire is Black and has brown eyes and dark hair.

Zaire Paris. (SOURCE: East Hartford Police Department)

If located or seen you are asked to immediately contact East Hartford police at 860-528-4401.