EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police are searching for a 5-year-old boy who went missing on Thursday afternoon, according to a post from the East Hartford Police Department’s Facebook page.
Zaire Paris went missing from his home on Green Lawn Street near Mayberry Village at 1:10 p.m, police said.
Police said Zaire is 3’11’ and weighs 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and grey sports pajamas. Zaire is Black and has brown eyes and dark hair.
If located or seen you are asked to immediately contact East Hartford police at 860-528-4401.