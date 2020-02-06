Breaking News
Police called to Dulos residence in Farmington

East Hartford police search for suspect in armed robbery of Dollar Tree

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Surveillance from Dollar Tree (East Hartford Police)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed an East Hartford store at gunpoint on Thursday afternoon.

Police say that just after noon, officers responded to the Dollar Tree, at 10 School Street, for the report of a robbery with a handgun.

Video surveillance showed a man point a black handgun at the cashier, who then handed him cash from the register. The suspect then fled the area. There were no injuries reported.

Surveillance from Dollar Tree (East Hartford Police)

The suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie, black jacket, dark colored pants and black and white sneakers during the robbery.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 860-291-7544, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Photos show state of Fotis Dulos' garage after apparent suicide attempt

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Photos show state of Fotis Dulos' garage after apparent suicide attempt"

Author comes to CT to shine spotlight on domestic violence

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Author comes to CT to shine spotlight on domestic violence"

Sen. Bleumenthal to announce federal funding for rape kits

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Bleumenthal to announce federal funding for rape kits"

Mike Bloomberg 2020 campaign to host meet-up in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mike Bloomberg 2020 campaign to host meet-up in Hartford"

Hartford celebrates life of former Mayor Carrie Saxon Perry, the capitol's first female African-American mayor

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford celebrates life of former Mayor Carrie Saxon Perry, the capitol's first female African-American mayor"

State of the State: Sen. Martin Looney (D)

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State of the State: Sen. Martin Looney (D)"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss