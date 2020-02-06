East Hartford police search for suspect in armed robbery of Dollar Tree

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed an East Hartford store at gunpoint on Thursday afternoon.

Police say that just after noon, officers responded to the Dollar Tree, at 10 School Street, for the report of a robbery with a handgun.

Video surveillance showed a man point a black handgun at the cashier, who then handed him cash from the register. The suspect then fled the area. There were no injuries reported.

Surveillance from Dollar Tree (East Hartford Police)

The suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie, black jacket, dark colored pants and black and white sneakers during the robbery.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 860-291-7544, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.