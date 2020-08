EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Pools in East Hartford are staying open a little longer than usual this summer.

The Parks and Recreation Department says the season is extended through the end of the month because Tropical Storm Isaias impacted an already shortened summer pool season.

While Martin pool is already closed, Goldstar pool will close on Sunday, August 16.

Drennan pool will close a week later on August 23.

Both Lord and Terry pools will close on August 30.