East Hartford Public Library, Cultural Community Center offering charging stations for those without power

Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two East Hartford locations will be offering free charging stations to aid those still without power on Thursday.

East Hartford is helping people stay connected during the outage. Two free charging stations will be available.

One at the East Hartford Public Library, which will also offer free WiFi.

The other location is at the Cultural Community Center offering two free charging stations for locals without power. This one will reopen this morning from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

