East Hartford reopens public pools, camps with Coronavirus precautions in place

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– While some pools and playgrounds remain closed across the state, the town of East Hartford opened public pools Monday morning with Coronavirus precautions in place.

A real semblance of pre-Covid life in East Hartford. You have public pools opening and summer camp back in full swing.

“I just thought there was not going to be any camp so I was kind of sad about that,” said Kaiyah Hardy, 6th grader.

Sixth grader Kaiyah Hardy is a veteran at camp. She’s just happy Covid-19 didn’t cancel summer this year.

“Just hanging out with my friends here is the best way to spend my summer,” said Hardy.

Pool capacity will be capped at 50 percent and 80 kids enrolled in camp, down from 385. But East Hartford Town officials say they followed strict state and federal guidelines before reopening public pools and day camps Monday.

“Ultimately what it came down to that we saw, we had about 80 families in East Hartford that wanted to use the camps and if we continue to socially distance and clean at the pool we should have a good summer,” said Ted Fravel, Director, East Hartford Parks & Rec.

And the kids agree.

“I’m looking forward to having fun and keeping Coronavirus off my mind and hopefully everything goes back to the way it was,” said Noah, 4th grader.

“It’s been really hot the last few days…last few weeks so we had to drink a lot of water. But I really want to go swim in water because that cools down your whole body,” said Hardy.

Pools will be reserved for town residents. IDs are required and you’ll need to wear your mask when you move about. But of course, not in the pool.