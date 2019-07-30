East Hartford social services to host Back to School Shoes & Coats Program

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Happening on Tuesday, East Hartford social services are helping kids get what they need to go back to school this Fall through two programs.

One program gives parents a gift card to buy their child a new pair of shoes, while the second allows children to get a new winter coat.

If you want to sign up to get your child shoes or a coat, you can head to the Social Services Department at Town Hall in East Hartford.

For more information on the Back to School Shoes & Coats for Kids Program, click here.

