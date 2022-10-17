EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of East Hartford will invest $175,000 over the span of three years to fund murals.

Rise Up for Arts, a nonprofit art organization, plans to raise money to meet that investment.

“We really want to provide a space and opportunity for residents to come together as a community, celebrate the things that we love and really enjoy public art,” said Harry Amadasun, with East Hartford Murals.

The goal is for the initiative to create opportunities for local artists and volunteers to work on projects that will enhance the city.

To get involved, go to easthartfordmurals.com.