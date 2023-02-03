EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police are investigating an attempted robbery incident where a store clerk shot and killed one of two suspects, according to police.

The incident began on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. when two suspects in black ski masks entered the Humble & Paid Co. on Main Street. Police stated that the two suspects had intended to rob the store.

A brief struggle took place when the suspects entered the store, and one pulled out a firearm. During the struggle, the store clerk was shot in the back by this suspect.

The store clerk was able to return fire with one of his two legally registered firearms, according to police. The clerk fired several rounds and struck one of the suspects multiple times.

Officers said they tried to provide life-saving measures for the suspect who was shot until the East Hartford Fire Department arrived on the scene. The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The clerk was also treated for the gunshot wound to his lower back, and he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are still searching for the second suspect in this incident, who they believe ran out of the building during the initial struggle.

East Hartford police have not released the names of the victim or suspects.

Follow News 8 for updates on this developing story.