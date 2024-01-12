EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Town of East Hartford has a new police chief.

The department’s color guard ushered in a new era as Officer Mack Hawkins was sworn in Friday morning to head up the department.

”It is my honor to appoint Mack Hawkins as the first Black Chief. That is something we should be celebrating,” said East Hartford Mayor Conner Martin.

Since 1991, Chief Hawkins has served as a police officer, rising through the ranks first in Hartford and then in East Hartford.

In 2012 he was appointed assistant police chief and now he’s heading the department. After serving more than 30 years as a police officer, Chief Hawkins said he’s ready to get down to business.

“Just continue to be out in the community with my command staff and with my officers serving the community with pride and integrity… the biggest thing is working with the community,” Chief Hawkins said.

This is one of the many reasons why Mayor Martin said he selected the chief for the job.

”When I was working with him as the chief of staff he was very instrumental in helping me address issues related around traffic violations, major crimes and violence. It showed me that he was the man post prepared for the job,” Mayor Martin said.

The mayor said he’s also calling on Chief Hawkins to continue the work started by his predecessor, which is to diversify the department.

”I would like to see that continue. Making sure that we have more people of color and more women on our police force,” the mayor explained.