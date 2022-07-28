EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 16-year-old boy drowned in Terry Pool in East Hartford, police said.

Officers responded to the public pool in Hockanum Park on High Street just after midnight Thursday for a report of juveniles inside the fenced area of the property. While on their way, police received information that someone may be underwater.

Police said responding officers rushed to the scene, jumped the fence, and found juveniles attempting to pull an unresponsive boy from the pool.

Officers removed 16-year-old Tresor Booze from the water and began performing CPR until paramedics with the East Hartford Fire Department arrived.

Booze was taken to Connecticut Children’s in Hartford, where police said he was pronounced dead.

“At this time, police are treating this incident as a tragic accident,” said Officer Marc Caruso, the public information officer for East Hartford Police Department.

Police said the pool was closed at the time of the incident and the juveniles hopped the fence to get on the property.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.